MADRID Real Madrid have loaned Russia forward Denis Cheryshev to La Liga rivals Sevilla for the rest of the season, the two clubs said on Monday.

The 21-year-old, whose father Dmitry was a Russia international, was called into Fabio Capello's squad for the first time last year but would be unlikely to feature much for Carlo Ancelotti's Real side this term.

"I have been living in Spain since I was five years old and I hope I will not have problems adapting to my new club," Cheryshev, who has a Spanish passport, told a news conference.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)