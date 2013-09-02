London mayor approves Chelsea's new 'jewel' of a stadium
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
MADRID Real Madrid have loaned Russia forward Denis Cheryshev to La Liga rivals Sevilla for the rest of the season, the two clubs said on Monday.
The 21-year-old, whose father Dmitry was a Russia international, was called into Fabio Capello's squad for the first time last year but would be unlikely to feature much for Carlo Ancelotti's Real side this term.
"I have been living in Spain since I was five years old and I hope I will not have problems adapting to my new club," Cheryshev, who has a Spanish passport, told a news conference.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.
LONDON BT has beaten arch-rival Sky to retain the rights to broadcast Champions League soccer matches until 2021, agreeing to pay 1.2 billion pounds -- nearly a third more than last time.