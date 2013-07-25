Paris St Germain's Kevin Gameiro celebrates his goal against Sochaux during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

MADRID Sevilla have moved to replace Spain striker Alvaro Negredo by agreeing to buy French forward Kevin Gameiro from Paris St Germain, the La Liga club said on Thursday.

Gameiro, 26, will sign a five-year contract once he has completed a medical, the Andalusian side, who are competing in the Europa League next season, said on their website (www.sevillafc.es).

Negredo left this month to join Manchester City, joining Spain team mates David Silva and Jesus Navas at the English Premier League club.

Gameiro has made eight appearances for France, the last in November 2011 in a 1-0 friendly win at home to United States, and was hoping to win his place back in the squad for next year's World Cup in Brazil, Sevilla said.

