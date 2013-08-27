France's Geoffrey Kondogbia challenges Uruguay's Nicolas Lopez (R) during the final match of the FIFA Under-20 tournament in Istanbul, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

PARIS France midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia is set to leave Sevilla after he told them that another club had agreed to pay his 20 million euros ($26.79 million) buyout clause, the la Liga side said on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old, who made his international debut with France two weeks ago after winning the Under-20 World Cup in July, could join French Ligue 1 club Monaco according to media reports.

Monaco have already splashed around 150 million euros to sign European greats including Radamel Falcao from Atletico Madrid and FC Porto pair James Rodriguez of Colombia and Joao Moutinho of Portugal.

Sevilla said on their website (www.sevillafc.es) Kondogbia was unilaterally rescinding his contract, which means he has agreed personal terms with the club willing to pay his clause.

"French midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia is already history at Sevilla FC," the Spanish side said.

Kondogbia, a versatile midfielder with excellent passing skills, joined Sevilla last year from French second division club Lens. He made an immediate impact and eventually played 31 league games.

Sevilla, who have collected one point from their first two games, have already found his replacement with Cameroon Stephane Mbia, who joined them on a one-year loan from Queens Park Rangers on Monday.

They host Malaga on Sunday for the third round of matches.

($1 = 0.7466 euros)

(Writing by Gregory Blachier; Additional reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John Mehaffey)