Juventus' Fernando Llorente holds the ball during their Serie A soccer match against Udinese at Juventus stadium in Turin August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

MADRID Sevilla have completed the signing of forward Fernando Llorente from Juventus and the 30-year-old former Spain international has agreed a three-year contract, the Europa League champions said on Thursday.

Sevilla announced late on Wednesday Llorente was in the Andalusian capital for a medical and he returns to La Liga, where he made his name with Basque club Athletic Bilbao, after two years in Turin.

Llorente had agreed with Juve to rescind his contract and his buyout clause will be 20 million euros ($22.5 million), Sevilla, who were in the market for a forward after selling Colombia international Carlos Bacca to AC Milan, said on their website (www.sevillafc.com).

Llorente struggled for consistency after joining the Italian champions and had limited playing time last season under coach Massimiliano Allegri.

He played 92 times for Juve and scored 27 goals, including 16 in Serie A in 2013-14 in what was widely seen as a successful debut season in Italy.

Llorente has played 24 times for Spain, scoring seven goals. His last international was in November 2013 but his return to La Liga may boost his chances of winning a place in coach Vicente del Bosque's squad for Euro 2016 in France.

