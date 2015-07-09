Recovery key for Liverpool's Origi ahead of Merseyside clash
Liverpool striker Divock Origi is taking the hectic life of an international footballer in his stride as he looks to impress manager Juergen Klopp ahead of next week's Merseyside derby.
MADRID Europa League holders Sevilla have strengthened their midfield by signing Frenchman Steven Nzonzi from English Premier League side Stoke City, the La Liga club said on Thursday.
Nzonzi, 26, whose father is of Congolese origin, has signed a four-year contract which includes a buyout clause of 30 million euros (21.5 million pounds), Sevilla said on their website.
They did not disclose any financial details but Stoke said on their website the deal was worth seven million pounds ($10.8 million).
Sevilla's second consecutive Europa League triumph last season has earned them a place in the Champions League group stage for this term.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)
Liverpool striker Divock Origi is taking the hectic life of an international footballer in his stride as he looks to impress manager Juergen Klopp ahead of next week's Merseyside derby.
West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli faced a "radical change" in football style when he moved from Valencia at the start of the season but is settling well after an initial injury setback, the midfielder has said.