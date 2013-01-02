Bosnia-Herzegovina's Miroslav Stevanovic (R) challenges Greece's Vassilis Torosidis during their 2014 World Cup qualifying match at Karaiskaki stadium in Piraeus, near Athens October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

MADRID Sevilla completed the signing of Bosnia midfielder Miroslav Stevanovic from Serbian side Vojvodina Novi Sad on a contract until the end of the 2016-17 season on Wednesday.

"Miroslav Stevanovic has signed his contract with Sevilla FC," the La Liga club said in a statement on their website (www.sevillafc.es).

The 22-year-old had passed a series of medical tests and would be presented at the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium on Thursday, the statement added.

Sevilla did not give financial details but Stevanovic is valued at 1.75 million euros (1.4 million pounds) on the website transfermarkt.com, which tracks deals for football players.

He joins Bosnia team mate Emir Spahic, a defender, at the Andalusian club.

