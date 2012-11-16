MADRID Real Sociedad's Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has agreed a two-year contract extension which ties him until 2017, the Spanish club said in a statement on Friday.

"They have a project for the future which I want to be a part of and I'm very grateful," Bravo told a news conference on Friday. "It would be a dream to be able to stay here until I retire."

Bravo, 29, joined the San Sebastian-based side from Colo Colo in 2006 and has captained his country while winning more than 60 international caps.

He has been out of action since fracturing a bone in his right arm in September, but returned to training with the squad this week and could reclaim the number one jersey in their next La Liga outing at home against Rayo Vallecano on Monday.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Julien Pretot)