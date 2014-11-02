Manchester United's manager David Moyes looks on during a news conference at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

BARCELONA Real Sociedad have sacked coach Jagoba Arrasate following their poor start to the season, the La Liga club said on Sunday.

The Basque outfit were beaten 1-0 at home by Malaga on Saturday which left them one point off the bottom with six points from 10 games.

"Real Sociedad have decided to relieve Jagoba Arrasate of his role as first-team trainer," read a statement.

"The club would like to thank the professionalism, the effort and dedication shown as much by Jagoba Arrasate as his assistants Txema Lumbreras and Bittor Alkiza in their roles with the first team."

Real are yet to name his replacement but former Manchester United manager David Moyes is among the coaches in the running, media reports said.

Arrasate was assistant to Philippe Montanier and became head coach when the Frenchman left ahead of the 2013-14 season. Since then he has experienced mixed results.

In his first season, Real finished bottom of their Champions League group and ended the La Liga campaign in seventh place.

Arrasate’s position was not helped by the selling of top players like Asier Illarramendi and Antoine Griezmann to Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid respectively in the last couple of seasons.

