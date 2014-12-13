MADRID Real Sociedad have been depleted by injuries as new coach David Moyes prepares to take charge of his first Basque derby at home to Athletic Bilbao on Sunday but the Scot will not be using them as an excuse for failure.

Gorka Elustondo and Joseba Zaldua picked up ankle problems in this month's King's Cup game against Real Oviedo and missed last weekend's 4-0 La Liga reverse at Villarreal, the first defeat for Moyes since he took over last month.

"We have had some injuries but you expect that at this time of the season," Moyes told a news conference ahead of the game against Bilbao at Real's Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian.

"But we do hope to have a strong team out, I’m sure we will," added the former Manchester United and Everton manager.

"There won’t be by excuses because of injuries. We have a squad of players and everyone has to be available to play.

"I believe we have a strong squad and we’ll give a good account of ourselves against Athletic."

Moyes noted he had plenty of experience of derby games, having played for Celtic against Rangers and experienced the Liverpool and Manchester derbies as a manager, and said he had watched the Basque version while coaching in England.

"You always look out for the derbies throughout the world and throughout Europe," he told reporters.

"I do think that they are very important games but you still only get three points.

"The Basque derby is a friendly derby which is fantastic but everyone wants to see a competitive derby as well. And obviously I want my team to win and we’ll try and do that."

After an erratic start to the season, Sociedad are 14th in the La Liga standings on 13 points, five adrift of 10th-placed Bilbao.

(Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)