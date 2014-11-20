MADRID David Moyes has brought a new level of intensity and ambition to Real Sociedad since the former Manchester United and Everton manager took over as coach, defender Inigo Martinez said on Thursday.

Moyes replaced the sacked Jagoba Arrasate at the Basque club, who are struggling in 15th place in La Liga, and they play their first game under the Scot's orders at Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday.

Martinez said Moyes has transformed training sessions since arriving in San Sebastian last week and it was up to the players now to translate his orders into success on the pitch.

"Above all it is the intensity he brings to training, in the aggression he demands," Martinez told a news conference when asked how things had changed since Moyes took over.

"He is really on top of everything, he pressures you constantly from the side of the pitch and this is something that motivates players," added the centre back.

"The intensity we are seeing now was not there before and we need to learn everything he knows and then put it to use at the weekend."

Saturday's match against Depor at the Riazor is a good chance for Moyes to begin his career in Spain with a win to follow up the 2-1 victory at home to champions Atletico Madrid in their last outing.

Depor are a shadow of the team that won La Liga in 2000 and blazed a trail in Europe over the following several seasons and are 17th after 11 matches, one of five clubs including Sociedad on nine points.

"He (Moyes) is a coach who demands every player give their all and commit 100 percent in every duel and every tackle," Martinez told reporters.

"The important thing is that we keep learning because he is a coach who has experience in different clubs and it is enriching for everyone.

"For a defender to see that he is concerned with every aspect of the game is very encouraging and the boss wants to improve a lot of things because there are a lot of things that can be improved."

(Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)