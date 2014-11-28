Former Manchester United's coach David Moyes celebrates as his team beat Olympiakos and reached the Champions League quarter-finals at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

MADRID David Moyes notched his maiden victory as coach of Real Sociedad as Carlos Vela scored a classy hat-trick in a morale-boosting 3-0 win at home to Elche in La Liga on Friday.

Moyes took over this month with the Basque side down in 15th place and Friday's triumph, following last weekend's 0-0 draw at Deportivo La Coruna in the Scot's first game in charge, lifted them to 12th with 13 points from as many matches.

Vela opened the scoring at the Anoeta in San Sebastian with a third-minute header and made it 2-0 when he ran on to a Xabi Prieto pass and struck a clinical low shot into the corner in the 31st.

The Mexico striker completed his treble eight minutes into the second half with a smart finish that went in off a post.

Elche, second from bottom on 10 points, looked out of their depth and are likely to be fighting for their top-flight status this season.

Leaders Real Madrid can pull five points clear of second-placed Barcelona, who play at Valencia on Sunday, with a win at Malaga on Saturday.

