London mayor approves Chelsea's new 'jewel' of a stadium
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
MADRID Real Sociedad will almost certainly be without their captain Xabi Prieto for Wednesday's Champions League match at Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen after he strained a thigh muscle in Tuesday's 4-1 La Liga defeat at Barcelona.
The San Sebastian-based club did not say how long Prieto would be out of action but an injury of that nature typically requires several weeks to heal.
Prieto's setback comes after fellow midfielder Esteban Granero, on loan at Sociedad from Queens Park Rangers, suffered a serious injury to his right knee.
The injury, which requires surgery, occurred in this month's 2-0 home defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in their Champions League Group A opener.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.
Australian Richie Porte's hopes of winning the Paris-Nice for a third time all but vanished on a weather-ravaged second stage on Monday as he lost 14 minutes on the leaders.