MADRID Real Sociedad will almost certainly be without their captain Xabi Prieto for Wednesday's Champions League match at Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen after he strained a thigh muscle in Tuesday's 4-1 La Liga defeat at Barcelona.

The San Sebastian-based club did not say how long Prieto would be out of action but an injury of that nature typically requires several weeks to heal.

Prieto's setback comes after fellow midfielder Esteban Granero, on loan at Sociedad from Queens Park Rangers, suffered a serious injury to his right knee.

The injury, which requires surgery, occurred in this month's 2-0 home defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in their Champions League Group A opener.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)