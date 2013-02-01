MADRID Malaga's promising playmaker Isco and Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta have been included in Spain's squad for next week's friendly against Uruguay in Doha, coach Vicente del Bosque said on Friday.

Amid stiff competition for places, there was no call-up for Swansea City midfielder Michu as Del Bosque said he preferred not to experiment too much with key World Cup qualifiers against France and Finland looming at the end of next month.

Barcelona captain Carles Puyol returns to the squad after missing Euro 2012 through injury and will make his 100th appearance if he features against the South American champions on Tuesday.

There was no place for Chelsea striker Fernando Torres, with record scorer David Villa of Barcelona likely to lead the line.

"I know it's a friendly and we could have experimented more but we have two extremely tough games in March," Del Bosque told a news conference at the Spanish football federation (RFEF) headquarters outside Madrid.

"We have to treat it as a preparation for those and it's going to be a difficult game," he added.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Victor Valdes (Barcelona), Pepe Reina (Liverpool)

Defenders: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Carles Puyol (Barcelona), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Alvaro Arbeloa (Real Madrid), Ignacio Monreal (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Cesc Fabregas (Barcelona), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Santi Cazorla (Arsenal), Xavi (Barcelona), Isco (Malaga), Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid)

Forwards: David Villa (Barcelona), David Silva (Manchester City), Alvaro Negredo (Sevilla), Pedro (Barcelona), Juan Mata (Chelsea)

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)