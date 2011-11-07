MADRID Spain coach Vicente del Bosque has recalled Sevilla winger Jesus Navas for the world and European champions' friendlies against England at Wembley on Saturday and in Costa Rica three days later.

Navas, 25, played in last year's World Cup final and was involved in the build-up to Andres Iniesta's dramatic winning goal but has not featured since a 2-1 win over Czech Republic in a Euro 2012 qualifier in March.

Del Bosque's 23-man squad, announced at a news conference on Monday, contains eight Barcelona players and five from the Spanish and European champions' great rivals Real Madrid.

Spain qualified for Euro 2012 by finishing top of their group last month.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Iker Casillas (Real Madrid), Victor Valdes (Barcelona), Pepe Reina (Liverpool)

Defenders: Alvaro Arbeloa (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Raul Albiol (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Carles Puyol (Barcelona), Jordi Alba (Valencia), Ignacio Monreal (Malaga)

Midfielders: Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid), Cesc Fabregas (Barcelona), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Santi Cazorla (Malaga), Xavi (Barcelona), Javi Martinez (Athletic Bilbao), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona)

Forwards: David Silva (Manchester City), David Villa (Barcelona), Fernando Torres (Chelsea), Fernando Llorente (Athletic Bilbao), Juan Mata (Chelsea), Jesus Navas (Sevilla)

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Mark Meadows)