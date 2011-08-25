UEFA to ask for 16 places at expanded 2026 World Cup
BERLIN Europe wants 16 places at the expanded 48-team 2026 World Cup finals, Aleksander Ceferin, the president of the continent's soccer organisation UEFA, said on Thursday.
MADRID The Spanish football league (LFP) and the players' union (AFE) have agreed a deal over unpaid wages that will allow the La Liga season to begin this weekend, the league president said on Thursday.
Last weekend's first round of matches in the top two divisions was postponed as the two sides haggled over the value of a fund to cover unpaid player salaries at clubs who are struggling financially or have gone into administration.
"The strike has been called off by the players' union. It was an effort from both sides, both sides gave ground and I am very pleased that at last the ball will be in play," league president Jose Luis Astiazaran told a news conference.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON The English Football Association was warned "the clock is ticking" after a motion of no confidence into its ability to reform itself was passed during a British Parliamentary debate on Thursday.
Southampton's run of three defeats in a row has left the players angry and keen to bounce back when they travel to bottom side Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday, manager Claude Puel has said.