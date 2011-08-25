MADRID The Spanish football league (LFP) and the players' union (AFE) have agreed a deal over unpaid wages that will allow the La Liga season to begin this weekend, the league president said on Thursday.

Last weekend's first round of matches in the top two divisions was postponed as the two sides haggled over the value of a fund to cover unpaid player salaries at clubs who are struggling financially or have gone into administration.

"The strike has been called off by the players' union. It was an effort from both sides, both sides gave ground and I am very pleased that at last the ball will be in play," league president Jose Luis Astiazaran told a news conference.

