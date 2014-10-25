Barcelona's Luis Suarez gestures to his teammate during a training session at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper in Sant Joan Despi near Barcelona October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

MADRID Barcelona forward Luis Suarez was included in the starting lineup for Saturday's La Liga 'Clasico' against Real Madrid, a day after his four-month ban for biting an opponent expired.

Uruguay international Suarez, who joined Barca from Liverpool in the close season, will play in a three-pronged attack with Argentina's Lionel Messi and Neymar of Brazil.

FIFA sanctioned Suarez after he sunk his teeth into the shoulder of Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)