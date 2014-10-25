Scotland rout Italy to finish Six Nations in style
EDINBURGH A vibrant Scotland side ran in four tries to crush Italy 29-0 and give departing coach Vern Cotter a fitting send-off in their final Six Nations match at Murrayfield on Saturday.
MADRID Barcelona forward Luis Suarez was included in the starting lineup for Saturday's La Liga 'Clasico' against Real Madrid, a day after his four-month ban for biting an opponent expired.
Uruguay international Suarez, who joined Barca from Liverpool in the close season, will play in a three-pronged attack with Argentina's Lionel Messi and Neymar of Brazil.
FIFA sanctioned Suarez after he sunk his teeth into the shoulder of Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp remains convinced he is the best person to lead the club to its first Premier League title since 1990.
RANCHI, India Top order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara compiled an industrious unbeaten century to keep India on course to match Australia's first-innings total of 451 in the third test on Saturday.