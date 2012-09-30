Barcelona's Thiago Alcantara (L) fight for the with ball Sevilla's Geoffrey Kondogbia during their Spanish First Division soccer match at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

MADRID Barcelona midfielder Thiago Alcantara will be out of action for around two months after damaging ligaments in his right knee in Saturday's 3-2 win at Sevilla, the La Liga club said on Sunday.

The promising Spain Under-21 international, who sat out the London Olympics because of a tibia injury, will miss 11 matches, starting with Tuesday's Champions League game at Benfica and Sunday's La Liga 'Clasico' at home to Real Madrid, Barca said on their website (www fcbarcelona.com).

There was better news for coach Tito Vilanova earlier on Sunday when captain and central defender Carles Puyol, playmaker Andres Iniesta and fullback Adriano were declared fit after injury and included in the squad for the trip to play Benfica.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Josh Reich)