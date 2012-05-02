Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo fails to score from a penalty during their Spanish first division soccer match against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames stadium in Bilbao May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Real Madrid's Mesut Ozil (R) celebrates a goal with his team mate Jose Callejon during their Spanish first division soccer match against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames stadium in Bilbao May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

MADRID Real Madrid clinched their 32nd La Liga title and their first in four years when they won 3-0 at Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

Jose Mourinho's side have 94 points with two games left, seven ahead of their arch rivals Barcelona, who have won the title in the past three years.

Barca won 4-1 at home to Malaga earlier on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Mark Meadows)