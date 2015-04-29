MADRID Real Madrid and city rivals Atletico have dismissed reports in Spanish media of a possible FIFA ban from the next two transfer windows over breaches of rules on the signing of foreign Under-18 players.

FIFA had decided to sanction the pair after a similar investigation that last year led to a ban for La Liga rivals Barcelona, according to the reports, which did not identify their sources.

"Real Madrid reiterates that the club has always scrupulously adhered to FIFA regulations," Real said on their website (www.realmadrid.com).

"Real Madrid is once again saddened by these reports, some of which are intended to cause harm, the only aim of which are to implicate the club in supposed infractions that have not been committed," they added.

"Real Madrid reiterates once again its absolute commitment to the defence, protection and the correct and healthy development of minors, which take precedence over sporting interests and, as a consequence, confirms its total support of these FIFA regulations and the club's adherence to them."

Atletico said they were unaware of any possible FIFA sanction.

"We have no information regarding that," an Atletico spokesman said.

"We collaborated with FIFA in the investigation at all times," he added.

"We are sure that we acted correctly. Because all the licenses were processed after approval from the Madrid soccer federation and the Spanish soccer federation."

A FIFA spokesperson said: "We are not in a position to comment on any proceedings that are ongoing. No further information can be provided for the time-being."

Soccer's world governing body announced last April it had banned Barca from the transfer market for two consecutive windows and fined them 450,000 Swiss francs ($471,550).

Barca denied wrongdoing but their appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) was rejected and they will not be able to register any new players until January next year.

($1 = 0.9543 Swiss francs)

(This version of the story recasts with the Real statement)

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)