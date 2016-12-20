Football Soccer - Real Madrid training - Yokohama, Japan - 17/12/16 - Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane (3rd L) speaks to players during a training session ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup Final match against Kashima Antlers. REUTERS/Toru Hanai - RTX2VF6L

ZURICH The Court of Arbitration for Sport has reduced the ban on Real Madrid signing new players to one transfer window from two, the tribunal said on Tuesday.

Lausanne, Switzerland-based CAS also ordered Real Madrid to pay a fine to global soccer body FIFA of 240,000 Swiss francs (£188,314), reduced from 360,000 francs.

The suspensions were initially imposed by FIFA's disciplinary committee in January for breaching rules on signing non-Spanish under-18 players.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)