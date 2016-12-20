Injured McIlroy says he will be out until March
LONDON Injured Rory McIlroy has ruled himself out of action for a further month, targeting a return in Mexico on March 2, he told Fox Sports on Tuesday.
ZURICH The Court of Arbitration for Sport has reduced the ban on Real Madrid signing new players to one transfer window from two, the tribunal said on Tuesday.
Lausanne, Switzerland-based CAS also ordered Real Madrid to pay a fine to global soccer body FIFA of 240,000 Swiss francs (£188,314), reduced from 360,000 francs.
The suspensions were initially imposed by FIFA's disciplinary committee in January for breaching rules on signing non-Spanish under-18 players.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)
LONDON Injured Rory McIlroy has ruled himself out of action for a further month, targeting a return in Mexico on March 2, he told Fox Sports on Tuesday.
MELBOURNE Former champion Stan Wawrinka engaged in a war of words with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga before winning the only argument that mattered on Tuesday, storming into the Australian Open semi-finals with a 7-6(2) 6-4 6-3 win over the Frenchman.
LONDON Formula One intends to put fans first in a new era likely to see a big push into the United States while also protecting Europe's historic races, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.