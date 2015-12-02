No cakewalk as Federer wins opening Miami match
Roger Federer continued his impressive 2017 campaign with a straight-sets, second-round victory at the Miami Open in Florida on Saturday.
MADRID Spain's Telefonica on Wednesday lost the bulk of television rights to screen Spanish football matches for the next three seasons, undermining its strategy to capture pay-TV viewers through premium content.
Spain's La Liga football league said on Wednesday it had awarded packages of television rights to screen first division, second division and King's Cup matches to Spanish media group Mediapro for 1.9 billion euros (£1.35 billion).
Telefonica unit DTS won rights to screen a smaller package of games from these leagues for 750 million euros.
Telefonica is banking on boosting its Movistar+ pay-TV service by offering premium content like football matches.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Tom Heneghan)
Roger Federer continued his impressive 2017 campaign with a straight-sets, second-round victory at the Miami Open in Florida on Saturday.
MELBOURNE Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo started the Australian Grand Prix from the pit-lane after his car suffered a problem and failed to line up on the grid.