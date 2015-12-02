Barcelona's Lionel Messi reacts while hanging from the net after missing a goal against Eibar during their La Liga match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona in this October 18, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MADRID Spain's Telefonica on Wednesday lost the bulk of television rights to screen Spanish football matches for the next three seasons, undermining its strategy to capture pay-TV viewers through premium content.

Spain's La Liga football league said on Wednesday it had awarded packages of television rights to screen first division, second division and King's Cup matches to Spanish media group Mediapro for 1.9 billion euros (£1.35 billion).

Telefonica unit DTS won rights to screen a smaller package of games from these leagues for 750 million euros.

Telefonica is banking on boosting its Movistar+ pay-TV service by offering premium content like football matches.

