Valencia have signed France defender Eliaquim Mangala from Manchester City on a season-long loan, the Spanish club announced on Wednesday.

Mangala, who played for France at the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016, has joined the La Liga outfit as a replacement for Germany international Shkodran Mustafi, who signed for Arsenal on Tuesday.

"Valencia on Wednesday reached an agreement with Manchester City for French international defender Eliaquim Mangala, who joins on loan and becomes a Valencia player until June 30, 2017," the club said in a statement.

The 25-year-old former FC Porto player, who moved to the Etihad stadium in August 2014, is the fourth Manchester City player to leave on loan on the final day of the transfer window, following the departures of Joe Hart, Wilfried Bony and Samir Nasri.

