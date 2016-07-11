Van Dijk injury may force Southampton into transfer market
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
Valencia have signed Spanish midfielder Alvaro Medran from Real Madrid on a four-year contract, the Liga club said in a statement on Monday without giving any financial details.
Medran, who was impressive on loan at Getafe last season, scoring twice in 20 matches, is Valencia's second close-season signing after Portugal winger Nani joined from Fenerbahce.
Medran, 22, a Real youth product, played for the Madrid club in La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League before joining Getafe on loan a year ago.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce voiced his concern over Premier League games being played on the final day of the January window, saying players will struggle to maintain concentration levels amid a whirlwind of transfer activity.