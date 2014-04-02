Barcelona's goalkeeper Victor Valdes attends a training session at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper in Sant Joan Despi, ahead of La Liga's second 'Clasico' soccer match of the season against Real Madrid March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

MADRID Barcelona and Spain goalkeeper Victor Valdes has had successful knee surgery in Germany and said he was itching to get home and start his recuperation.

The 32-year-old will miss the end of this season, the World Cup finals in Brazil and the start of next term after he tore a cruciate ligament in a La Liga game last week and was ruled out for seven months.

"The operation thank god has gone very well," Valdes said in a video message posted on You Tube on Wednesday.

"I am very happy with the way everything has turned out and full of desire now to return home and be able to enjoy my family again and start my recuperation as soon as possible.

"From this moment on I will be fully focused on my recovery and doing my bit so I can be back playing as soon as possible."

Valdes, a product of the Barca academy, is set to leave the club when his contract expires in June after rejecting an extension and has been linked in the media with a move to Ligue 1 side Monaco and English Premier League club Manchester City, among others.

