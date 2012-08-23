Manchester United handed tough Europa league draw
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Friday's draw for the last 16 of the Europa League against Russian side Rostov has been unkind to his team, the favourites.
MADRID Valencia will sign France defender Aly Cissokho from Olympique Lyon subject to him passing a medical, the Spanish club said on Thursday.
The 24-year-old is poised to agree a four-year contract and Spanish media said the deal was worth around six million euros.
"He has extensive experience despite his age," Valencia sports director Braulio Vazquez said in a statement.
"He has played for the French national team and played at the highest levels such as in the Champions League.
"Cissokho is physically very strong, he is very good in defence and will help raise the competition for places in the squad particularly on the left flank."
Cissokho will help cover at left back after Valencia sold Spain full back Jordi Alba to Barcelona.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Alison Wildey)
LA 2024 officials were "disappointed" to learn this week that Budapest will pull out of the running for the 2024 summer Games and said on Friday the International Olympic Committee (IOC) must select a host city that redefines sustainability.
Ryan Palmer, lifted by good news both on and off the course, fired a five-under-par 65 on Friday to share the midway lead of the Honda Classic with rookie Wesley Bryan at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.