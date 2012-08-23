MADRID Valencia will sign France defender Aly Cissokho from Olympique Lyon subject to him passing a medical, the Spanish club said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old is poised to agree a four-year contract and Spanish media said the deal was worth around six million euros.

"He has extensive experience despite his age," Valencia sports director Braulio Vazquez said in a statement.

"He has played for the French national team and played at the highest levels such as in the Champions League.

"Cissokho is physically very strong, he is very good in defence and will help raise the competition for places in the squad particularly on the left flank."

Cissokho will help cover at left back after Valencia sold Spain full back Jordi Alba to Barcelona.

