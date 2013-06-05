MADRID Valencia have agreed to sell their Argentine midfielder Tino Costa to Russian side Spartak Moscow, the La Liga club said on Wednesday.

"The club would like to wish the midfielder the best of luck on his latest journey and wants to thank him for his commitment and effort," Valencia said on their website (www.valenciacf.com).

The club did not disclose financial details about the sale of Costa, a 28-year-old former Argentina international who is valued at 10 million euros ($13 million) on website transfermarkt.com.

