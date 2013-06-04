MADRID Valencia have agreed to hire former Serbia coach Miroslav Djukic to replace the departing Ernesto Valverde and lead their Europa League, La Liga and King's Cup campaigns next season.

The club posted a video on their website (www.valenciacf.com) of the Serb arriving in Valencia to sign his contract and said he would be presented to the media on Wednesday.

A former Yugoslavia international, Djukic spent six seasons at Valencia as a player and also had stints at Deportivo La Coruna and Tenerife.

As a coach, he helped Real Valladolid win promotion back to the Spanish top flight in the 2011-12 season.

They finished in 14th place last term and he announced at the end of the season he was moving on.

Djukic is well known in Spain for missing a penalty kick late in Depor's final match of the 1993-94 season against Valencia which handed the title to Barcelona.

He told reporters earlier on Tuesday coaching a club of Valencia's stature was "a dream come true".

"I think we have a very good and very competitive team which is ready to achieve the club's goals," the 47-year-old added.

"I am ready and I have the calm that comes from knowing we have the tools to do great things."

Valverde, brought in to replace Mauricio Pellegrino in December on a six-month contract, said instability at cash-strapped Valencia had convinced him it was best to leave.

They lost 4-3 at Sevilla on the final day of the La Liga season on Saturday and missed out on a Champions League place.

The club has suffered an institutional crisis over the last few months which led to president Manuel Llorente quitting. A replacement is set to be appointed following a shareholders' meeting on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by Sonia Oxley)