Hart believes he is 'surplus to requirements' at Man City
Joe Hart is not expecting a return to the Premier League after his loan spell at Torino with the England goalkeeper believing he is "surplus to requirements" at parent club Manchester City.
MADRID Valencia president Manuel Llorente resigned from the financially troubled La Liga club on Friday over a disagreement with their major shareholder.
"After listening to the new president of the foundation (which owns 70 percent of the club) I understood that a new era was beginning. I hope the club and the foundation can sort out the problems," Llorente told a news conference.
Llorente took charge for his second stint as president in 2009 and in looking to reduce the club's crippling debts was responsible for selling players such as David Villa, David Silva and Juan Mata.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Mark Meadows)
Joe Hart is not expecting a return to the Premier League after his loan spell at Torino with the England goalkeeper believing he is "surplus to requirements" at parent club Manchester City.
ZURICH Russian deputy prime minister Vitaly Mutko has been barred from standing for re-election for a place on the FIFA Council, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Liverpool must treat Sunday's Premier League home game against 12th-placed Burnley the same as if they were playing a fellow top-six rival, midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has said.