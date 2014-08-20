Joao Pereira (L) of Spain's Valencia CF fights for the ball with Julio Landauri of Peru's Alianza Lima during their Copa Euroamericana soccer match in Lima, July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Valencia coach Nuno Espirito Santo believes an expected takeover by Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim can bring the glory days back to the club after years of financial problems.

The protracted deal, which has been under negotiation since before January, has still not been signed and sealed but this should now take place in the coming weeks and Lim has already been active behind the scenes over transfer dealings.

His aim is to return the La Liga club to the top of the European game - they kick off the new campaign at Sevilla on Saturday - and media reports say he is ready to invest 50 million euros ($66.61 million) on his arrival.

"The takeover has been going on for some time and we know that when it is finished we will be a lot stronger," Nuno told reporters in Valencia.

"I told him (Lim) that his dreams for the club can become a reality. He is going to come because the fans want him and because he wants to come to the Mestalla, a club that for those now here it is well prepared and organised.

"The players coming in must bring expectation, desire to work and look to improve because they are going to find a group which is very motivated.

"While there are spaces for new players, there will always be names mentioned, the most important thing is that those who come are the players we want."

Club president Amadeo Salvo was treated like a hero by fans on his return to Valencia airport last Saturday after meeting Lim in Singapore such is the excitement over what a new era could bring.

"It is a step further in a long process but the end will arrive in a few weeks," Salva told reporters at the airport.

"Lim will come when the agreement is effective."

FIRST MOVES

One of the club's first moves in the close season was to appoint as coach after Argentina-born coach Juan Antonio Pizzi was sacked following a disappointing campaign in which they finished out of the European places in eighth.

Lim gave his backing to former Deportivo La Coruna and Porto goalkeeper Nuno, who is represented by powerful Portuguese agent Jorge Mendes - a business partner of Lim’s in the firm Quality Sports Investments.

Valencia have reinforced their squad well with promising striker Rodrigo Moreno from Benfica the pick of the newcomers.

The 23-year-old played for Real Madrid and Spain at youth level and arrives at the Mestalla on a one-year loan, although the move will become permanent if Lim takes charge.

Valencia have seen Jeremy Mathieu leave for Barcelona but the club's new outlook was shown by the fact that they refused to sell the French defender for less than his buy-out clause of 20 million euros.

It is a turnaround for a club that in recent seasons has been forced to sell their top players like David Silva, David Villa and Juan Mata to pay off debts.

Lim’s expected takeover will include a deal with main creditor Bankia to settle the current debt the club has with the bank, which is in the region of 320 million euros.

Valencia won La Liga in 2002 and 2004 and, during a halcyon period in their history, they were Champions League finalists in 2000 and 2001 and won the 2004 UEFA Cup.

However, they have not won any silverware since the 2008 King’s Cup and, while the fans' expectations have remained high, financial restrictions have taken their toll.

($1 = 0.7507 Euros)

(Editing by Ken Ferris)