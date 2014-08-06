German player Shkodran Mustafi controls a ball during a training session at the Beira-Rio stadium in Porto Alegre, June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MADRID Valencia have agreed to sign Germany World Cup defender Shkodran Mustafi from Italian Serie A side Sampdoria on a five-year contract, the La Liga club said on Wednesday.

Mustafi, 22, part of Germany’s triumphant squad at the World Cup finals in Brazil, will undergo a medical and be presented to the media on Thursday, Valencia said on their website.

Mustafi, whose parents are Albanian, came through the youth academy at Bundesliga club Hamburg SV and had a stint at English Premier League side Everton before joining Sampdoria in 2012.

He made his debut for Germany in May and has four caps, his last appearance coming in the World Cup last-16 match against Algeria.

Valencia are in the process of being taken over by billionaire Singapore businessman Peter Lim, raising hopes they can mount a serious challenge to wealthy Spanish rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona, the world’s richest clubs by income.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)