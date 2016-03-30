BARCELONA Gary Neville's appointment as Valencia coach in December stunned the world of football but his sacking on Wednesday was easier to predict, the only surprise being that it did not come sooner.

The former England and Manchester United defender was handed the job out of the blue, taking his first assignment as a head coach after having spent several years as a respected pundit for Sky Sports television.

The calls for Neville's dismissal began on Feb. 3 after a 7-0 King's Cup drubbing at Barcelona and grew louder following a 1-0 defeat at Real Betis that left Valencia four points above the relegation zone.

A first La Liga win in 10 matches finally arrived against Espanyol, loan signing Denis Cheryshev heading the winning goal in a dramatic second half at the Mestalla Stadium to complete a come-from-behind victory.

The home crowd, normally so impatient, got behind Neville's team throughout the game and there was a feeling the tide was turning, strengthened by a 10-0 aggregate win over Rapid Vienna in the Europa League and La Liga triumphs against Granada and Malaga.

The good work was undone, though, by a late collapse against Athletic Bilbao and a miserable run of three straight La Liga defeats including a 2-0 reverse against bottom club Levante that the local media described as "grotesque".

One of Valencia's best performances under Neville came in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie with Bilbao but a late goal from Aritz Aduriz sent his side out of the competition on away goals despite a 2-1 win.

FURIOUS REACTION

The former United full back was also sent off for his furious reaction to a handball incident in the buildup to Bilbao's goal.

Faced with little chance of qualifying for European competition next season, and already out of the King's Cup, Valencia's season was effectively ended by that away-goals defeat.

Neville's time as coach seemed to be coming to an end at that point.

His relationship with owner Peter Lim, the Singaporean billionaire with whom he shares a business interest in English minor league club Salford City, helped secure him the job and kept him in it when others may not have been so patient.

However, that patience started to wear thin following another late collapse against Celta Vigo.

For the first time, chants of 'Neville go now' rang out at the Mestalla.

The coach responded by delaying his plans to join up withthe England team last week but it proved a futile gesture,Valencia deciding to end his contract just as he was preparing to rejoin the side after the international break.

