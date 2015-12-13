MADRID Valencia's new manager Gary Neville was impressed by his team's fighting spirit in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Eibar when the former England defender watched them fight back from a goal down with 10 men.

Appointed this month to replace Nuno Espirito Santo, Neville has presided over a 2-0 defeat at home to Olympique Lyonnais, which ended Valencia's hopes of a place in the Champions League knockout round, and the stalemate at modest Basque side Eibar, his La Liga debut.

Eibar took a deserved lead shortly after halftime and Valencia had Lucas Orban sent off midway through the second period when the defender conceded a penalty.

Goalkeeper Jaume Domenech brilliantly saved Saul Berjon’s spot kick and the visitors levelled five minutes from time when the ball ricocheted in off home defender David Junca.

Valencia have been depleted in recent weeks by injuries and suspensions and Neville said the battling draw could build confidence as the team, who are eighth in La Liga, try to climb the table and progress in the Europa League.

"I have only had three training session with the team, you have a limited time to show what you want to do," Neville, who has a contract with the Singapore-owned club until the end of the season, told a news conference.

"What we saw in the final 20 minutes is the minimum what Valencia should be in every match and that makes me proud," added the former Manchester United defender.

"I think that the Valencia fans who watched the match on the television or here at the stadium would have gone away feeling proud of the team's commitment.

"We wanted to win, obviously, the draw is not ideal but I think that given the circumstances a draw is positive.

"When you manage to get a draw playing with 10 men it can boost your confidence."

Neville hinted Valencia, who are backed by billionaire owner Peter Lim, are unlikely to bring any players in during the January transfer window.

"I am just focusing on the players we have and the ones who are injured," he said.

"We have a lot of players and what we have to achieve is that the youngsters develop and experiences like today are fundamental.

"One of the best things you have in Spain is that you are bringing players through from the youth ranks and I am not going to destroy that."

(Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)