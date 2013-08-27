Real Betis' Dorlan Pabon controls the ball during their Spanish first division soccer match against Sevilla at Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

MADRID Valencia have strengthened their squad for the La Liga and Europa League campaigns with the purchase of Colombia forward Dorlan Pabon from Mexican side Monterrey.

The 25-year-old, who was on loan at Real Betis in the second half of last season, passed a medical on Tuesday and has signed a four-year contract, Valencia said on their website (www.valenciacf.com).

Pabon made 17 appearances for Betis last term, scoring eight goals, and combines physical strength with blistering pace.

He joins Valencia as a replacement for Spain striker Roberto Soldado, who joined English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in the close season.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)