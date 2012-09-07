MADRID Valencia's attacking midfielder Pablo Piatti will be out of action for eight to 10 weeks after breaking his right arm in training, the Spanish football club said on Friday.

The 23-year-old Argentine was taken to hospital and would remain there for 48 hours, the club said.

Valencia have made a slow start to the campaign under new coach Mauricio Pellegrino and lie 17th in La Liga with two points from three games.

They have been drawn in Champions League Group F along with Lille, BATE Borisov and last year's finalists Bayern Munich, whom they visit for their opening game in two weeks' time.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Clare Fallon)