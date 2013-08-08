Everton ease past West Brom to close on top four
March 11 Everton closed to within five points of the top-four with a convincing defeat of a lacklustre West Bromwich Albion at Goodison Park on Saturday.
MADRID Valencia have signed Portugal striker Helder Postiga from relegated Real Zaragoza on a two-year contract, the La Liga club said on Thursday.
The former Porto, Sporting and Tottenham Hotspur player passed a medical in the morning and will be expected to help fill the gap left by last season's top scorer Roberto Soldado who has signed for Spurs.
Spanish media reported the deal was worth around 3 million euros (£2.58 million).
"I'm not the replacement for anyone. Every player is different," the 31-year-old told reporters. "Roberto was an important figure at Valencia in recent times but this is a new era."
Valencia finished fifth in La Liga last season to qualify for the Europa League.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Brian Homewood)
LONDON England secured a second consecutive Six Nations title in emphatic style on Saturday by thrashing a supposedly resurgent Scotland 61-21 with a scintillating display encapsulated by a superb hat-trick by recalled centre Jonathan Joseph.
LONDON First-choice goalkicker Owen Farrell passed a late fitness test and will start at inside centre for England against Scotland in their Six Nations clash at Twickenham on Saturday.