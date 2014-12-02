Wilshere puts Bournemouth survival ahead of Arsenal future
Bournemouth's Jack Wilshere has delayed a decision on his Arsenal future as the on-loan midfielder focuses on helping the south coast club to retain their place in the Premier League.
BARCELONA Thomas Vermaelen's operation to correct a thigh problem achieved a satisfactory result, said Barcelona after the Belgium defender underwent surgery in Finland.
Vermaelen, 29, sustained the injury playing against Russia at the World Cup in June and the club confirmed that he was expected to be out for around four months.
He has yet to make his competitive debut since joining from Arsenal in August and his signing has become something of an embarrassment for the board.
"Thomas Vermaelen was operated on with a satisfactory result," Barca said on their website on Tuesday.
Steve McClaren, the former England head coach, has been sacked as manager of Championship side Derby County for the second time in three years, the second-tier club announced on Sunday.
Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal are on course for another showdown after winning their opening matches at the BNP Paribas Open in the California desert on Sunday.