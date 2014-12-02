BARCELONA Thomas Vermaelen's operation to correct a thigh problem achieved a satisfactory result, said Barcelona after the Belgium defender underwent surgery in Finland.

Vermaelen, 29, sustained the injury playing against Russia at the World Cup in June and the club confirmed that he was expected to be out for around four months.

He has yet to make his competitive debut since joining from Arsenal in August and his signing has become something of an embarrassment for the board.

"Thomas Vermaelen was operated on with a satisfactory result," Barca said on their website on Tuesday.

