Villarreal have appointed Fran Escriba as their new head coach after parting ways with Marcelino a week ahead of their Champions League playoff first leg, the Spanish club confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

Escriba, 51, was sacked by relegation-threatened Getafe in April, having previously been assistant coach at Valencia, Atletico Madrid and Benfica.

He will begin preparing Villarreal for the visit of Monaco on Aug. 17 in the first leg of their Champions League playoff and their opening La Liga match at Granada on Aug. 20.

Former Sevilla coach Marcelino left unexpectedly on Tuesday after three-and-a-half seasons at the helm having secured a fourth-placed finish and a return to the Champions League last season.

The 50-year-old joined Villarreal in January, 2013, following the team's relegation the season before and guided them back to La Liga. Marcelino also took the team to the Europa League semi-finals last season.

"Villarreal want to wish Marcelino all the best for the rest of his career," read a statement on the club website (www.villarrealcf.es).

Escriba, whose contract details have not been disclosed, will be presented to the media on Thursday evening.

