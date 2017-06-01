Football - Melbourne City v Manchester City - Pre Season Friendly - CBus Super Stadium, Gold Coast, Australia - 18/7/15 Manchester City's Enes Unal in action Action Images via Reuters / Jason O'Brien Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Villareal have signed 20-year-old striker Enes Unal from Premier League side Manchester City on a five-year deal, the La Liga club announced on Wednesday.

Turkey international Unal joined City in 2015 and was loaned out to Belgium side Genk and Dutch side NAC Breda before a season-long loan spell at FC Twente for the 2016-17 campaign, where he scored 19 goals in 33 appearances.

Unal made his Turkey debut in 2015 at the age of 17 and has five caps so far.

The deal is worth 12 million pounds with City, including a buyout clause in the youngster's contract worth 17.5 million pounds, according to media reports.

