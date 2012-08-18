FC Barcelona's coach Tito Vilanova attends a news conference after the first training session of the season at Joan Gamper training camp, near Barcelona July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MADRID The coach has changed but not the philosophy, new Barcelona boss Tito Vilanova said on Saturday as he set out a plan to "win everything" ahead of his La Liga baptism against Real Sociedad.

The 42-year-old stepped up from assistant to replace Pep Guardiola in the close season, taking over from his close friend who won 14 trophies in his four seasons in charge at the Nou Camp.

"I hope to win everything," Vilanova told a news conference as he prepared for Sunday's home game with Sociedad. "We have a team capable of winning any game.

"Barcelona are a side who, particularly in recent years, have become used to winning everything."

Vilanova played a part in the successes of the Guardiola era, the club claiming two Champions League and three La Liga titles playing an attractive brand of attacking soccer.

"We will try to have continuity in the way we play which is what I think the people really want," he added.

"(The only change) is the person transmitting the message, not the philosophy."

Barcelona and Spain striker David Villa is still short of match fitness as he continues his recovery from the broken leg he suffered in December.

"He has been out for eight months and ... just needs to get fit," said Vilanova. "We will try to keep giving him minutes on the pitch until then."

Barca also meet arch-rivals and La Liga champions Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup first leg at the Nou Camp on Thursday.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington; editing by Matt Barker)