Murray against wild cards for drug cheats
World number one Andy Murray is against giving wild cards to players returning from doping bans but the 29-year-old understands why tournament organisers make an exception for "big names".
MADRID Barcelona coach Tito Vilanova will return to New York next week for more treatment for throat cancer, the La Liga champions said on Saturday.
Vilanova, 44, will receive a "pioneering treatment" that was "proving particularly effective", Barca said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es) without giving further details.
"It was originally planned for this summer but as Barca has now clinched the league title it has been advanced to next week," they added.
Barca captain Carles Puyol will be presented with the league trophy after Sunday's match at home to Real Valladolid, the club's fourth title in five years.
Vilanova told a news conference on Saturday he and his players were targeting Real Madrid's record of 100 points set last season, which they can equal if they win their remaining three matches.
The host Valladolid on Sunday, play at city rivals Espanyol next weekend before Malaga's visit on the final matchday of the campaign.
"We have 91 points, which is already a lot," Vilanova said.
"We have the chance to get 100 and we will play to win in the three matches left.
"We can't let it slip now, that would be the only thing that I wouldn't like. We owe it to the fans and we have to finish the year well."
Manager Jose Mourinho has instilled a winning mentality at Manchester United, midfielder Ander Herrera said after the club won their first major trophy of the season beating Southampton 3-2 in Sunday's League Cup final at Wembley.
BENGALURU India opener Murali Vijay on Wednesday promised better catching from his side in the second test against Australia after the hosts spilt several in their sobering defeat in the series opener in Pune.