Barcelona's coach Tito Vilanova smiles during a news conference after a training session at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper in Sant Joan Despi, near Barcelona, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

BARCELONA Barcelona coach Tito Vilanova is to step down due to ill health with immediate effect as he continues his battle with throat cancer, president Sandro Rosell said on Friday.

Vilanova, 44, would be undergoing treatment that meant he will be unable to continue in his current role, Rosell said at a news conference.

Barca would probably announce the appointment of a new coach early next week, he added.

(Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Alan Baldwin)