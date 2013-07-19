Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
BARCELONA Barcelona coach Tito Vilanova is to step down due to ill health with immediate effect as he continues his battle with throat cancer, president Sandro Rosell said on Friday.
Vilanova, 44, would be undergoing treatment that meant he will be unable to continue in his current role, Rosell said at a news conference.
Barca would probably announce the appointment of a new coach early next week, he added.
(Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Alan Baldwin)
ZURICH Former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke has appealed against his 10-year ban from all soccer related activities, the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton went faster and further than anyone else as his Mercedes team again led the way in pre-season testing on Tuesday while some others struggled to get into gear.