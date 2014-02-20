Australia batsman Voges, spinner Doherty retire
MELBOURNE Australia batsman Adam Voges and spin bowler Xavier Doherty announced their retirements from international cricket at the end of the domestic Sheffield Shield season on Wednesday.
MADRID Villarreal have escaped a stadium ban but have been fined 4,000 euros (3,306.68 pounds) after an unidentified assailant threw a teargas canister onto the pitch that disrupted Saturday's La Liga game against Celta Vigo.
The sanction was handed down by a government commission set up to combat violence in sport, which also warned soccer clubs that such incidents would not be tolerated and they should do all in their power to prevent them.
Celta were leading 1-0 at the Madrigal with about three minutes left when the canister landed near the visitors' goal and began spewing out a thick cloud of white smoke.
Spanish police have still not been able to find the culprit.
The players, some of whom were clearly suffering the effects of the gas, retreated inside the stadium and fans quickly left the ground, with many covering their mouths and noses and in obvious distress.
The match was eventually restarted after about half an hour in an almost empty arena and Celta forward Nolito made it 2-0 in the 90th minute.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)
MELBOURNE Australia batsman Adam Voges and spin bowler Xavier Doherty announced their retirements from international cricket at the end of the domestic Sheffield Shield season on Wednesday.
LONDON The old ringmaster has gone, pushed aside by Formula One's new American owners, and the marketing men have moved in with a mission to overhaul the circus and give spectators something more modern for their money.
Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli said it would take him a while to digest the 2-0 defeat at Leicester City on Tuesday which sent his team out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage and threatened to unravel a season that had promised so much.