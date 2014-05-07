United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
Villarreal have been fined 12,000 euros (9,847 pounds) by the Spanish football federation after a fan threw a banana at Barcelona's Dani Alves during last month's La Liga match at El Madrigal, the club said on Wednesday.
The penalty comes after widespread support from celebrities and public figures for the Brazil defender, who picked up the banana and took a bite as he prepared to take a corner during the match on April 27.
Alves later told Brazil's Radio Globo that Spain was "very backward" in its approach to racism.
Villarreal responded quickly by banning the supporter for life but the club have now been fined by the federation as Spanish football tries to clean up the game's image.
That aim was not helped by allegations last weekend from Levante's Senegal midfielder Papakouly Diop who complained of racist abuse by visiting Atletico Madrid supporters.
"We have accepted the 12,000 euro fine," a Villarreal spokesman told Reuters. "The federation were though pleased with the quick and positive action that the club took by identifying the fan."
(Reporting by Tim Hanlon; editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Jack Sock celebrated a pair of firsts on Friday by powering past fourth seed Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.