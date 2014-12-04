Javier Tebas, President of the Spanish Football Federation, arrives for a news conference after taking part in a government anti-violence commission meeting in Madrid December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID Clubs who do not play a part in helping to banish violent fan groups known as "ultras" from football may be fined, docked points or relegated, the president of Spain's professional league (LFP) said on Thursday.

The government, football authorities and clubs are seeking to crack down on the ultras after a Deportivo La Coruna fan was killed before a La Liga match last weekend in apparently organised fighting near Atletico Madrid's ground.

Atletico have cut ties with their main ultras group, the Frente Atletico, while Deportivo shut part of their stadium where a radical group known as Riazor Blues gather.

"We are going to compile an official list of all the ultras groups," LFP president Javier Tebas told the COPE radio station.

"Clubs that collaborate directly or indirectly with them will suffer economic sanctions and could be docked points or relegated," he added.

"We are going to consolidate the strategy to eliminate ultras from our stadiums."

The ultras, who typically have extreme right-wing political views, have long been part of the Spanish football landscape and most top-flight clubs have treated them with varying degrees of tolerance.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Espanyol are among those to have banned them from their stadiums in recent years.

"I don't know if we are acting late but I feel responsible as LFP president," Tebas said.

"I am asking everyone to be self-critical: the Spanish federation (RFEF), the government sports council (CSD), the police, the fans, the clubs and the media so that we are never too late again."

