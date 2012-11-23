MADRID Espanyol's Ghanaian midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has accused Spanish referees of booking him because of the colour of his skin.

"Sometimes, I don't think it should be a card. They just give the card, excuse me to say this, because of the colour of the person," the 22-year-old international told a news conference on Friday.

"Referees don't give you the chance to talk to them on the pitch. They respect some players, but not others."

Wakaso, a combative central midfielder, has picked up eight yellow cards and one red in 10 La Liga matches this season, and his team have the worst disciplinary record in the league to date.

Struggling Espanyol are bottom of the standings with nine points from 12 games. They host Getafe on Saturday.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Justin Palmer)