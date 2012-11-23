Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
MADRID Espanyol's Ghanaian midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has accused Spanish referees of booking him because of the colour of his skin.
"Sometimes, I don't think it should be a card. They just give the card, excuse me to say this, because of the colour of the person," the 22-year-old international told a news conference on Friday.
"Referees don't give you the chance to talk to them on the pitch. They respect some players, but not others."
Wakaso, a combative central midfielder, has picked up eight yellow cards and one red in 10 La Liga matches this season, and his team have the worst disciplinary record in the league to date.
Struggling Espanyol are bottom of the standings with nine points from 12 games. They host Getafe on Saturday.
PARIS Former New Zealand fly half Dan Carter has issued an apology in response to French media reports that he failed a drink-driving test in Paris on Wednesday night.
LONDON Like most of his team mates, Sutton United midfielder Craig Eastmond will be looking out for the big names when Arsenal turn up for their FA Cup fifth round on Monday against the minor league side.