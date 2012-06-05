MADRID Real Zaragoza have rewarded coach Manolo Jimenez with a three-year contract after he saved them from relegation last season, the Spanish club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Jimenez took over from former Mexico boss Javier Aguirre at the end of December and dragged them from the foot of the standings to secure their top-flight status on the final day of the campaign last month.

The former Spanish international was a player and coach at Sevilla, where he was promoted to replace Juande Ramos in 2007, and led AEK Athens to victory in the Greek Cup in 2011.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Patrick Johnston)