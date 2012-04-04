Manchester United handed tough Europa league draw
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Friday's draw for the last 16 of the Europa League against Russian side Rostov has been unkind to his team, the favourites.
MADRID Former Real Madrid captain Jose Maria Zarraga died on Tuesday at the age of 81, the club said in a statement.
The midfielder helped Real win five successive European Cups during his 13 seasons at the club before leaving in 1962 having scored 96 goals in 306 appearances.
Alongside the likes of Alfredo Di Stefano and Paco Gento, Zarraga led the Madrid team to European glory from 1956-60 and also won six league championships.
He played for Spain eight times.
Real will hold a minute's silence and the team will wear black armbands as a mark of respect in Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against APOEL Nicosia at the Bernabeu.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Tony Jimenez)
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Friday's draw for the last 16 of the Europa League against Russian side Rostov has been unkind to his team, the favourites.
LA 2024 officials were "disappointed" to learn this week that Budapest will pull out of the running for the 2024 summer Games and said on Friday the International Olympic Committee (IOC) must select a host city that redefines sustainability.
AUSTIN, Texas High school athlete Mack Beggs and many of his opponents want him to wrestle against boys, but the transgender boy on Friday wrestled in a Texas championship for girls because of state sport regulations on gender.