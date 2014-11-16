Real Madrid's under 19 player Enzo Alan Fernandez Zidane manages the ball during a UEFA youth league quarters final match against Paris St Germain at Charlety stadium in Paris, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

MADRID Enzo Zidane, the eldest son of former France and Real Madrid midfielder Zinedine Zidane, made his debut for Real's B team under his father's orders in Sunday's 2-1 win at home to Conquense.

Zinedine Zidane is assistant coach of Real Madrid Castilla, who play in the third tier of Spanish football (Segunda B), and 19-year-old Enzo, a midfielder, came on as a substitute in the 88th minute of the match in the Spanish capital.

Named after Uruguay great Enzo Francescoli, the young Zidane was called up for medical tests with France's Under-19 squad in February after he opted to represent Les Bleus despite having played for Spain's Under-15 side.

Enzo's younger brothers Luca, Theo and Eliaz are all being groomed in Real's academy.

