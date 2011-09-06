MADRID Real Madrid director Zinedine Zidane was keeping a closer eye than usual on one of the club's youth recruits invited to train with the first team for the first time on Tuesday: his 16-year-old son Enzo.

The former Real and France midfielder was on the sidelines as coach Jose Mourinho oversaw a session in which Enzo stepped out with players including Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, Brazil playmaker Kaka and Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil.

"His father Zinedine Zidane, first-team director, watched closely both the session and the actions of his eldest son on the turf of pitch 3 at Valdebebas," Real said in a statement on their website (www.realmadrid.com).

Enzo, also a midfielder, is named after one of Zidane's heroes, former Uruguay international Enzo Francescoli.

