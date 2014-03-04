BERLIN Troubled VfB Stuttgart coach Thomas Schneider was given a reprieve on Tuesday after the club's board decided he would not be sacked ahead of Saturday's crucial relegation clash against Eintracht Braunschweig.

Stuttgart, who have dropped to 15th in the Bundesliga, three points above bottom club Braunschweig, have lost eight straight league games.

"After the emotional game in Frankfurt (on March 2) we took some time that was necessary to analyse the situation calmly and exchange views," said club president Bernd Wahler after a meeting earlier on Tuesday to decide the coach's future.

"The board decided to continue working with Thomas Schneider," he added.

Schneider, who had no previous Bundesliga coaching experience, took over from Bruno Labbadia in late August.

After a good first half of the campaign, Stuttgart have yet to win a point since the end of the mid-season break in late January.

